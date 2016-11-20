Confederation of Indian Industry, Erode Zone, has teamed up with Builders Association of India and Erode District Civil Engineers Association for conduct of ‘Construction Conference - Future Trends in Infrastructure Industry’ on November 21.

Topics to be covered at the third edition of the conference set to begin at 9.30 a.m. at URC Conference Hall, URC Nagar, Erode, encompass new generation concrete; pre-cast building solutions in construction industries; lean practices in construction; improvement of civic amenities to global standards - transportation, rail, metro rail, waste water treatment solution; and cost-effective material and techniques in infrastructure industries.

Commissioner of Erode Municipal City Corporation M. Seeni Ajmal Khan will inaugurate the conference that would feature technical sessions addressed by Koshy Varghese, Professor, IIT-Madras; Shiva Kumar, Manager - R&D, The RAMCO Cements; Indu Mehrotra, Professor, IIT - Roorkee; Rajnith Kumar, Managing Partner, Drsti Precast Private Limited; Gitakrishnan Ramadurai, Assistant Professor, IIT - Madras; P.J. Lawrence, Technical Development Manager, Beardsell Limited; G. Suresh Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd; and S. Ravikumar, Chief Architect, Malar Energy & Infrastructure Private Limited.

Registrations could be made over phone: 9003633779, according to a CII press release.