The members of the delegation of the CII, Salem, during their visit to Singapore.Photo: Special Arrangement

A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Salem, made a four-day visit to Singapore recently to study the functioning of the leading concerns.

The delegation led by P. Vimalan, chairman, CII Salem, visited most admired corporate culture companies, which possessed business excellence through quality, service, customer satisfaction strategies.

The members visited companies such as Jet Airways, Nestle, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Tata Consultancy Services Singapore, Spring Singapore, ANZ Bank, and Changi Airport.

The CII Salem members also made a courtesy call on the Indian High Commissioner Ms. Vijay Thakur at her official residence.

The Higher Commissioner urged the CII delegation to learn competitiveness from Singapore as its entire economy and system is based on competitiveness. The Indian companies should establish contact on regular basis with their Singapore counterparts. She also assured all her support for the CII members in their future endeavours.

Back at home, while communicating to members of the CII on the visit, Mr. Vimalan said that competitiveness and efficiency are what the delegation members witnessed during their meetings with the Singapore industrialists, organisations, government and the residents.

The CII Salem delegation, apart from Vimalan, comprised S. Devarajan, former chairman, CII Salem and CMD, Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd; Arjun Mohan, former vice chairman, CII Salem and Managing Director, Arjun Tarpaulin; Ramesh Kumar, convenor, MSME panel, CII Salem and MD, Salem Microbes Private Limited, S. Ashok, co-convenor, Health and Livelihood Panel, CII Salem and MD, Saravana Hospital Private Limited and R. S. Sridhar, convenor, Infra, Minerals and Tourism Panel, CII Salem and MD, Marvel Shelters Private Limited.