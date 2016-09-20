The Church of South India will organise Dalit Kalaivizha (cultural festival) in all of its dioceses, said Sunilraj, director, Adivasi and Dalit Concerns, CSI Synod, here.

Mr. Sunilraj said this amid the euphoria generated by display of cultural performances by Dalit troupes and adivasi communities at the CSI Ground here.

The loud beat of drums to the accompaniment of synchronised movements by the performances on the stage had sections of responsive audience gyrating in excitement.

Others alternated their attention between the stage and the performers among the audience.

At a point when the beats of Paraiyisai Mulakkam on the stage reached the crescendo, a few priests, too, joined the excited sections of the audience in shaking legs.

The audience had a visual feast of Oyilattam, Silambattam, Thudumbattam, Kaliyalattam, and Malayaga Kalaigal: performances by members of Paniya and Toda tribes.

Addressing a large gathering, Mr. Sunilraj said the awareness created by such events will be channelised to strongly convey sentiments of oppressed communities to the policy-makers.

Bishop of Coimbatore Diocese Timothy Ravinder, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavam, the chief guest for the event, and other speakers expressed concern over the lopsided system that denied Dalits their due in society.

Though Dalits have begun to shine with their academic accomplishments, there was a large population that could not be brought to the forefront for emancipation, they said.

The priests committed the continued support of the CSI for empowering Dalits.