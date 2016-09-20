The Department of Dermatology of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital organised a one-day conference on “Realms in publication and Research – A dermatologist’s perspective” here recently.

M. Dhanasekaran, Chairman and Managing Director of the institution offered felicitations. Dr. D.M. Thappa, Professor and Head of the Department, JIPMER inaugurated the conference.

More than 30 delegates including faculty and postgraduates from different medical institutions participated in the conference. The panel members discussed about “How to choose your topic of study”, Study designs and qualitative research in Dermatology.

Students’ association

Canel Ken 16, the students association of the Department of Management Studies of CK College of Engineering and Technology was inaugurated recently. In his inaugural address, Jayaprakash Thindayote, Chairman, Madras Management Association, Puducherry chapter stressed about the importance of planning in every individual’s life.

D. Chandrasekaran, Director of CK group of institutions presided over the function.

R. Sasikumar, Association president, presented the plan of action of ‘Canel Ken’ for the academic year 2016-17 and gave away awards to students who won in various events.

Session on Python programming

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Annamalai University organised a one-day workshop on Python programming WPP 16 here recently. Dr. C. Antony Jeyasekar presided over the workshop. N. Rajkumar, senior software engineer, IBM-Indian Software Lab, Bengaluru delivered the inaugural address.

( Reporting by S. Prasad )