The meeting of Child Protection Committee held here on Thursday decided to monitor children’s homes in the district at regular intervals.

A report will be submitted to the district administration. District Collector C. Kathiravan presided over the meeting.

Those homes that do not have the necessary infrastructure will be served a show-cause notice.

Village level and block level meetings of child protection committees should be conducted on a regular basis and reports should be submitted, he said.

Principal Sessions Judge Jeevanandam said an awareness about child protection legislations should be created among the masses. Sessions Judge Anandan said that discussions should be held on POCSO Act, 2012 (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The district Child Protection Officer Devi Priya, Additional Superintendent of Police Veeraraghavan, representatives of various NGOs were present.