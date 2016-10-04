The Department of Education has begun distribution of free textbooks for children studying between Standard I and IX in government and aided schools for the second term on Monday.

Kanniyakumari Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar formally inaugurated the distribution of textbooks to the students at the SLB Government Higher Secondary School.

While addressing the students, Mr. Jayakumar said that free textbooks would be distributed to 1,25,350 students studying in 514 government and 290 aided schools.

The books were distributed through the District Educational Officers of Nagercoil, Thuckalay and Kuzhithurai.