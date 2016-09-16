Timely intervention of the officials led to stopping of a child marriage at Senthamangalam here on Wednesday.

Childline 1098 received an information that a marriage was scheduled to take place between a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old youth of Salem. A team comprising officials from District Child Protection Unit, District Social Welfare Department, Revenue Department, District Anti Child Human Trafficking and Childline visited the girl’s house and found engagement was completed and marriage was to take place. Parents were explained about the law and advised them to conduct her marriage only after she completes 18 years. Written statement was obtained from both the parents that they would not continue with the marriage proposal. The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday.