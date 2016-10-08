The Child Welfare Committee of the district rescued a child labourer working in a fishnet company near Nagercoil on Wednesday, said a release from Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan here on Friday.

The release said that the child labour Jagunu Kumar was rescued by a team of official headed by the District Child Protection Officer S. Kumudha during a surprise raid conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged by the parents of the boy, who belongs to northern state.

It was alleged that the owners of the company refused to send Jagunu Kumar with his parents, when they approached them earlier. The boy was sent to the Children’s Home in Tirunelveli and action is being taken to send the boy to his native place, Mr. Chavan said.

Mr. Chavan directed the officials of the CWC to take stringent action against companies engaging child labourers.