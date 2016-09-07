National » Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI, September 7, 2016
Chief Minister should seek at least 50 tmc from Karnataka: Karunanidhi

  • Special Correspondent
M. Karunanidhi
‘Samba crop would cover 25 lakh acres and would require 200 tmc feet of water’

: Pointing out that the13 tmc feet of Cauvery water likely to be released by Karnataka as per the direction of the Supreme Court was not adequate for cultivation of the samba crop, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Tuesday said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa should prevail upon the Centre to release at least 50 tmc feet.

In a statement here, he said the samba crop would cover 25 lakh acres and would require 200 tmc feet of water.

Pointing out that besides holding an all-party meeting, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already reacted to the issue at hand by stating that the State did not have water to release to its neighbour, Mr. Karunanidhi said Ms. Jayalalithaa had not expressed her opinion on the issue and there was no sign of her holding an all-party meeting. “Her attitude has surprised farmers in the State,” he said.

Wondering whether the Tamil Nadu government would file a petition in the Supreme Court and press for constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, Mr. Karunanidhi wanted to know whether the Chief Minister would lead an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister to put pressure on Karnataka.

‘Convene all-party meet’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan also demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the serious situation being faced by the delta farmers. “The all-party meeting held by the Karnataka government is a clear indication that it is unlikely to abide by the direction of the Supreme Court. Let Ms. Jayalalithaa too hold an all-party meeting,” he said.

