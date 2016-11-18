Many were sceptical when former Union Minister P. Chidambaram opened a large number of bank branches and ATMs in rural areas while representing the constituency in the Lok Sabha, but they have come as a blessing for rural people wanting to exchange the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Almost all nationalised banks in the district opened branches and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) after Mr. Chidambaram took the initiative during his 2009-2014 tenure. This seemed to have paid dividends at a time when there is a mad rush to exchange the demonetised currency notes elsewhere.

The district has 268 bank branches, including cooperative banks, and 242 ATMs, placing it way ahead of other districts in the south.

The exchange of demonetised currencies is going on smoothly with the minimum number of people visiting branches, S Vinoth Kumar, Lead Bank Manager, said.

“All the ATMs are dispensing Rs. 100 notes,” he told The Hindu .

The nationalised banks had brought cash from Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Chennai to meet the demand, he said.

Unlike in neighbouring districts, people in rural areas could visit the branches in their villages to deposit the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, and exchange them for new notes, a bank official said.

However, Samy Dravidamani, secretary of the Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce and Industries says, “We are facing a tough situation as ATMs are of little use and banks distribute only Rs. 2000-denomination notes.”

Within hours, the ATMs run out of money and people have to remain cashless for more than a week, he said.

Markets, hotels and shops wore a deserted look in Karaikudi, he said. The district had the advantage of having the maximum number of branches and ATMs, but the situation would ease only if the new Rs. 500 notes are brought into circulation, he opined.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), lead bank in the district, had the maximum number of branches — about 50 — followed by ICICI, State Bank of India and Indian Bank, sources said.

Pandyan Grama Bank, the regional rural bank, has over 25 branches.

Twelve years ago, the district had about 145 branches and not too many ATMs.

The credit-deposit ratio was dismally low at 56 per cent.

After Mr Chidambaram opened branches, the ratio doubled, the sources said.

With 268 bank branches and 242 ATMS, the district is better of in dealing with currency shortage