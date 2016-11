RELIGION

Gita: R. Aravindan, A1 118/18, Creation Ragas Apartments, 8th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Ramanujar Saranagati Siddantham: Lakshmi Narasimhachari, Sri Sampath, and Sridharathathachari, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayakar Temple, Besant Nagar, 9 a.m.

Ramanujar: K. Venkatesan, Kanchi Shri Krishna Arts and Science College: Kilambi, Kancheepuram, 11 a.m.

Vidhura Neethi: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Kamakshi Sathsangam, 19/44, Balaji Nagar 2nd St., Royapettah, 7 p.m.

Panchadasi: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Atma Bodham: Suprajnananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Aaludai Arasu Arul Maalai: K. Sivakumar, Vallalar Thondu Niruvanam, 10th St., Annai Sathya Nagar, Nesapakkam, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Arrow Publications: Launch of new series of English course books, The Residency Towers, 10.30 a.m.

Madhuram Arts Foundation: Sangeetha Bhushanam O.V. Subramanian centenary year celebrations, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children: Inauguration of conference and workshop on ‘Early Intervention in Mental Retardation and Associated Disabilities’, 9.15 a.m.; valedictory , 4 p.m.; release of special cover and Mystamp of Saint Teresa, 6 p.m.; 3rd Air Vice Marshal V Krishnaswamy memorial oration, Hotel Savera, 6.30 p.m.

The Theosophical Society: Foundation Day anniversary, Adyar , 5 p.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Programme on ‘Measurement and Calibration of General Instruments’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

M.N.M. Jain Engineering College: Programme on ‘Disaster Management’, Thoraipakkam, 10 a.m.

Bharathiyar Sangam and Sri Krishna Sweets: Programme on ‘Bharathiyin Pathayil’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Padur, Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; CSI Inbarasu, Tollgate; Ezhil Nagar 3rd St., Kodungaiyur; Philopmina MHSS., Injambakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Chennai School, Arunachalam St., Chintadripet; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram, Sri Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; C.S.I. Church, Thiruvottiyur; and Christ Church, Porur, 7 p.m.