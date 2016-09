RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Ramana Samaj, Krishnapuram St., Choolaimedu, 7 p.m.

Gita: S. Vasudevan, Sri R.K.M. Sarada Vidyalaya Girls HSS., Usman Rd., T. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

Soundarya Lahari: V. Rajagopalan, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Lalitha Sahasranamam: Meenakshi Ramachandran, Kolavizhi Amman Koil, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Mukunda Mala of Kulasekarazhwar: Buddhidananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Vivarana Prameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Thayumanavar: D. Gnanasundaram, Sri Balasubramania Baktha Jana Sabha, T.T.K. Salai, Royapettah, 6.30 p.m.

Sankara Vijayam: Keeranur Ramamurthy, Sri Sundara Vinayakar Temple, 14{+t}{+h}St., Jai Nagar, Arumbakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Central Cottage Industries Emporium: Inauguration of handicrafts and handlooms exhibition on ‘Crafts and Weaves’, Sri Sankara Hall, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 3 p.m.

Hastashilpi Artisans and Weavers Welfare Association, Mysuru: Inauguration of Exhibition ‘Silk India 2016’, Valluvar Kottam, 11 a.m.

Organising Committee: Inauguration of photographic exhibition on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ‘Island of Worlds …of land and sea’, Amethyst, Royapettah, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

The Chennai Custom House Agents Association: Inauguration of renovated building, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates, Hotel Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai, 3 p.m.

Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce: Inauguration of ‘Indo-Australian IT Summit’, Hotel Residency Towers, 9.30 a.m.