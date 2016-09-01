RELIGION
Mahabharatham:
B. Sundarkumar, Ramana Samaj, Krishnapuram St., Choolaimedu, 7 p.m.
Gita:
R. Aravindan, A1 118/18, Creation Ragas Apartments, 8{+t}{+h}Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.
Kenopanishad:
Suprajnananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.
Narayaneeyam:
Damal S Ramakrishnan and Perundevi, Sri Ayyappa Seva Samajam, 2{+n}{+d}Avenue, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.
