Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah, 7 p.m.; Chennai Corporation PHC, Sastri Nagar, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Road, West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Lady of Light Church, Luz Church Road, St.Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil Street, Tondiarpet; Ebenezer School, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; St. Josephs School, MKB Nagar; CSI Church, Dasarathapuram, Thiruninravur and P.S. HSS, R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.

Automobile Association of Southern India: Release of booklet on road safety in Tamil for school children, Indian Officers Association Centenary Hall, Royapettah, 4.30 p.m.

Stanley Medical College and Hospital: Inauguration of Skin Bank, 4th floor, new paediatric block, Mint, 10 a.m.

