RELIGION

Kandhaperuman Thottram: Ram Mohandoss, Sri Balasubramaniya Swamy Temple, Eldams Road, 6 p.m.

Devi Mahatmyam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, Abhiramapuram, 6-45 p.m.

Gita: R. Rajagopal, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, Sringeri Mutt, Raja Annamalaipuram, 4 p.m.

Parvathi Thirumanam: M.A. Manickavel, Balasubramania Bhaktha Jana Sabha, T.T.K. Road, Royapettah, 6-30 p.m. , K. Shanmugam, Saiva Samaya Bhaktha Jana Sabhai, Thangasalai street, near Kandhakottam, 6-30 p.m.

Kandaranuboothi: T. Rajarathinam, Iraipani Mandram, No 1623, 6th Street, Anna Nagar West, 5 p.m.

Murugan Perumai: Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadhareshwar Temple, Purasawalkam, 6 p.m.

Thiruvasagam: Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadhareshwar Adiyargal Thirukootam, Purasawalkam, 6-30 p.m.

GENERAL

The Institution of Engineers: 94th Annual Session of Tamil Nadu State Cetre, Chief Guest P. Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust,Swami Sivananda Salai, Chepauk, 6 p.m.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: Vigilance Awareness Week ‘Public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption’, Chief Guest Justice S.K. Krishnan inaugurates, Madras High Court, Ranganathan Gardens, Anna Nagar, 10-30 a.m.

Hare Krishna Movement: Deepotsava, Festival of lights, Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, 7 p.m.

University of Madras, Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Economic Studies: National Level workshop on ‘Dimensions of Social Exclusion’, David Jawahar, Registrar University of Madras delivers introductory remarks, Conference Hall, Department of Politics and Public Administration, 10 a.m.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Memorial Trust Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra: 141st Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Chief Guest N. Gopalswamy, Former Chief Election Commisioner, Government of India, Bhavan’s Preetha Reddy Auditorium, Mylapore, 5-30 p.m.

Kanchi Shri Krishna Arts and Science College: Tamil Department Special lectures, K. Venkatesan speaks on ‘Ramanujar and Thiruvaranga Araiyar’, Seminar Hall, Kilambi, Kancheepuram, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 Ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; and Ebenezer MM School, Shanthipuram, Thirumullaivoyal, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6-30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Rd., West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Tondiarpet; Ebenezer MM School, Thirumullaivoyal; St. Josephs School, West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Thiruninravur; and PS HSS., Mylapore, 7 p.m.; PS HSS., R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.