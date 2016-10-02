--- A plan to construct a ramp before the AFC Gates to increase the height of the floor and enable access for wheelchair passengers to put in tokens or swipe cards.

---A plan to have a ticket vending machine (touchscreen) with a keypad for visually impaired persons.

---They are considering if a ramp can be created before the machine so that wheelchair passengers can reach all the buttons.

---More signage will be put up to give step-by-step directions for passengers.

---The civil team will be brought in to correct huge gaps between the staircases bothering visually impaired persons.

---The difference in flooring height between the concourse level and toilet flooring will be corrected.

An official of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said, “We are working on the installation of induction loop for people with hearing impairment. It should be in place in about two-three months. Also, we will find a solution to fix the problem of continuity in the tactile pathway for visually impaired.”