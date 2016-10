RELIGION

Gita: Rukmini Ramamurthy, Kalyan Nagar Association, West Circular Rd., Mandaveli, 4.30 p.m.; Satyavratananda Saraswathi, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.; Sharanya Chaithanya, Udgita, 161/1, 6th St., Baby Nagar, Villivakkam, 6.45 p.m.

Upanishad: R. Mani Dravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 4 p.m.

Soundaryalahari: Sengalipuram Sankarama Dikshithar, Ramana Kendra, Alamelumangapuram, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Abhirami Andhadhi: Nilamadhavananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Devi Mahatmyam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Vaishnavism and Alavandaar: K. Venkatesan, Kanchi Shri Krishna Arts and Science College, Kilambi, Kancheepuram, 9 a.m.

Peria Thirumozhi: S. Chellappan, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, N.S.C. Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Kolapakkam Santhanam, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College and Sri Ramakrishna Math: Release of books on life of Sister Nivedita ‘Niveditai Nutraimbadu’ to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita, Nivedita Hall, P.S. Sivaswamy Salai, Mylapore, 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Development Foundation: Presentatiomn of Mother Teresa Memorial award to SCARF Founder Sarada Menon, MSSRF, 3rd Cross St., Institutional Area, Taramani, 4 p.m.

Department of Vaishnavism - University of Madras and D.R.B. Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Charities: Seminar on ‘Sri Ramanuja’s Works and Their Impact’, Chepauk, 10 a.m.

India Turns Pink Foundation and Airport Authorities of India: Inauguration of programme on ‘Namma Chennai Airport Turns Pink’ to fight against Breast Cancer, Domestic Departure, Meenambakkam, 10.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Internet of Things - The Future Technology’, Thiruverkadu, 8 a.m.

Meston College of Education: Inauguration of seminar on ‘Challenges of Teachers in Knowledge Society’, Westcott Rd., Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, St. Andrews Church, Oragadam; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; and Port and Dock Educational Trust HSS., Tondiarpet, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Port and Dock Primary School, M.P.T. Quarters, New Washermenpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar; and Church of Christ, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.