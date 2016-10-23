Collector K. Govindaraj and Superintendent of PoliceT.K. Rajasekaran interacting with Tamil Nadu Special Policemen who arrived in Aravakurichi for poll duty on Saturday.

Vehicle checks would be carried out at 22 places in Aravakurichi constituency to prevent transportation of unaccounted cash, said Superintendent of Police T.K. Rajasekaran.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting various entry points of Aravakurichi constituency with Collector K. Govindaraj on Saturday, Mr. Rajasekaran said the check-posts would start functioning with immediate effect.

Each check-post would be manned by a Sub-Inspector with three police personnel. In the presence of revenue officials, they would check all vehicles entering the constituency area. The check-posts would function round-the-clock. The idea was to prevent transportation of more than Rs.50,000 so as to put a stop to the cash-for-votes practice

He said it had been decided to involve all 800 policemen of the district in poll duty. Two companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police from Tiruchi had arrived in Aravakurichi for bandobust. A proposal had been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer for four companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for poll duty.

Mr. Rajasekaran said 28 polling booths in 11 locations had been identified as vulnerable based on previous poll history. Additional protection would be given at vulnerable booths. Police personnel were sensitised on enforcing model code of conduct. There would be no room for high-handedness with anyone.

In addition to the check-posts, six flying squads had been formed. Similarly, static surveillance and video surveillance teams would carry out vigil on illegal transportation or distribution of cash to voters.