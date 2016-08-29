The police and forest department officials of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka held joint discussion at Madheswaran Hills on Saturday on checking criminal activities in T.N. – Karnataka border.

According to police sources here, the official teams of both the States discussed on the steps to be initiated to check crimes in Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, check infiltration of anti-social and extremist elements, and put an end to forest crimes, such as poaching of wild animals etc. The officials discussed about exchanging information instantly on the movement of naxalites in the border villages, launching combing operation without any delay, and exchanging detailed information about the persons missing from the border villages.

Superintendents of Police P. Rajan (Salem), Bandi Gangadhar (Dharmapuri), D. Mahesh Kumar (Krishnagiri), Mohan Nawaz, Additional SP, Erode, M. Natarajan, Deputy SP, Mettur, along with the forest officials participated in the discussion on behalf of Tamil Nadu.