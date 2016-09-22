This district has many tanks built by the erstwhile French regime. But many of them are poorly maintained. “The French regime has been efficient in distributing drinking water not only in Karaikal but all along its four enclaves of Puducherry, Mahe and Yanam,” says K. Swaminathan, a government employee. He pointed out how the street pipes across the enclaves ensured round-the-clock drinking water supply.

Patchaiammal, one of the residents of Kottucherry, said that urgent and comprehensive action should be taken to preserve the tanks to ensure conservation of groundwater table.

Referring to the neglected condition of the Chavadikulam in Kottucherry, she said that its water spread facilitated the re-charging of the wells in the periphery. “This is one of the tanks which needs to be properly preserved,” she said.