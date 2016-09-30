Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and AIADMK, along with voters, submitted a joint representation to Corporation Commissioner M. Ashokan expressing their annoyance over shifting of two polling booths situated at Neruparichal.

The petitioners pointed out that the two booths, at Corporation Middle School in Neruparichal, were shifted to another location situated around three km away.

Hardship

“Around 2,500 voters attached to these two booths will be put to hardship when exercising their franchise for local body polls. These two booths were here for the past many decades. The new location is far away and bus connectivity is also poor, hence status quo should be maintained,” they said.