In a bid to streamline traffic heading towards Ooty from Kotagiri, the police here have begun taking steps, which they believe would prevent bottlenecks near Charring Cross and near the Etiennes Road Junction.

Previously, buses proceeding towards Kotagiri would turn towards the Doddabetta Peak at the Charring Cross, and park near the junction near a row of shops, less than a few hundred yards from the turn, often times, blocking traffic.

However, the police have cordoned off a section of road near the Government Arts College, where buses coming from Kotagiri can stop. Similarly, buses proceeding from Ooty towards Kotagiri also have more space to park, without hindering traffic.

The new arrangement allows for other vehicles to keep moving either towards Doddabetta or in the other direction towards Ooty Town, without buses hindering their passage.

Ooty Town Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. Manikandan, said that load lorries, that had been parked at the area designated as a bus stand, had been moved up the road where there was more space for them to be parked.

Moreover, the police have also removed many old and abandoned vehicles that had been left to the vagaries of nature on both side of Ettienes Road. The vehicles had been encroaching on the road space, and have been removed. However, due to strong resistance from auto-rickshaw and tourist drivers, the police have been forced to roll back minor changes to parking rules along Commercial Road near the Ooty Municipal Market.