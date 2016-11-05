The following four trains will have delayed departure and arrival at Nagercoil junction on November 7 to facilitate construction of a subway at a level crossing between Neyyatinkara and Parasala stations.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayoor- Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayoor on November 6 will be detained at Neyyatinkara for one hour.

Train No. 12642 Nizamuddin-Kanniyakumari Express will be detained at Aralvaimozhi for 30 minutes.

Train No. 56319 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Passenger scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 07.15 hrs will have a late start by 45 minutes at 08.00 hrs. Train No. 16340 Nagercoil-Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 06.30 hrs will have a late start by 40 minutes at 07.10 hrs.

Special fare trains

With a view clearing extra rush, Southern Railway will operate special fare trains between Nagercoil and Krishnarajapuram (Bengaluru) via Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam on November 6 and 13 from Nagercoil and November 7 and 14 from Krishnarajapuram.

Train No. 06011 Nagercoil – Krishnarajapuram train will leave Nagercoil at 16.15 hrs on November 6 and 13 (Sundays) and reach Krishnarajapuram at 08.00 hrs the next day. Train No. 06012 Krishnarajapuram – Nagercoil train will leave Krishnarajapuram at 12.20 hrs on November 7 and 14 (Mondays) and reach Nagercoil at 04.30 hrs the next day.

The composition of the train will be AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 3, Sleeper Class – 13, General Second Class – 3 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches. The trains will have stoppages at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode and Salem.