Technology and technicalpersonnelin need

There is an increase in the types and number of cyber crimes every year. Ranging from obscenities spread on social media to content aimed at tarnishing the image of an individual and online frauds, the nature of the crimes differ. The police have to adopt multi-pronged approach to tackle these. Officials admit that the chance of arresting a person who committed a cyber crime is less compared to regular civil, crime and law and order cases and the reasons are many.

There is a need to strengthen the cyber crime cell with skilled personnel and technologies, they say. A couple of months ago, the City Police Commissioner said that they are trying to rope in police personnel with technical skills and interest to work in the cyber crime cell. But, this effort could not take off.

The cyber crime cell of the city police has eight personnel – an inspector, two sub inspectors and five persons in other ranks. Only half the number of them are said to be persons with a technical education qualification. While not one of them is an engineer only two of them have a bachelor in computer science degree. A police officer said that the wing has to be strengthened by deploying at least 20 police personnel, on a par with the strength for a small police station.

While the police cannot directly recruit technically sound personnel for the wing, those with engineering background or a passion for technology could be roped in to the cyber crime unit.

Effort to strengthen the unit could begin with increasing internet connectivity speed of the cell. The connectivity is so slow that it takes minutes for a small file that is only a few mega bytes to get downloaded. The cyber crime wing also cries for updated data retrieval and modern intrusion software and above all more computers.

They are in need of training on latest updates in their field to deal with the different types of crimes. Without these the police have no option but to depend on private experts.

(Reporting by

M.K. Ananth)