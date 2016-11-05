Twenty-three silver coins, reportedly a Century old, were seized by revenue officials from the custody of two locals here in Thally on Thursday. The treasure was found in a terracotta bowl in Kettanisai village in Agalakottaai village in Denkanikottai by two locals on Tuesday. Sivaraman (30) and Madappan (28) were collecting honey near a dilapidated structure, when they hit upon the treasure. According to sources, the men had apportioned the coins between them and did not report the find.

It came to light after one of the two men had traded the coins for liquor and food in the area. Following a tip-off to the Collector, the revenue officials were ordered to seize the treasure. The revenue teams landed in the village and conducted a door-to-door search. Finally, the coins were recovered and the two men were secured for further details on the exact number of coins found.

As of Friday evening, coins of varying dates ranging from early to mid-20th Century were seized.