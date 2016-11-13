Lashing out at the Centre for halting the economy by anti-people measures, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday that the actions of the Prime Minister only reminded of the Tughlaq regime.

Addressing the party’s special State conference here, Mr. Yechury said that the Centre claimed that it had announced withdrawal of the 500 and 1000 rupee denominations to mainly root out corruption. “This is unacceptable. Only when the administration is cleansed, corruption can be eliminated,” he said.

The sudden announcement to declare the higher denomination currencies as invalid had come as a shock to the masses. “Many ATMs have gone dry. There is no money in ATMs in New Delhi’s Parliament Street. How can the common man in remote hamlets get access to the lower denominations in the place of 500 and 1000 rupee notes,” he asked.

The plans and actions of Mr. Modi only pushed the people from bad to worse situation, he charged and went on to say that when two persons out of three did not have a bank account in the country and 90 per cent did not have savings, such a move to demonetise appeared like a diversionary tactics of the Centre.

The incidence of suicide by farmers had risen by 26 per cent in the last two years across the country. Many industrial facilities too were facing problems in domestic and foreign markets. Though the government’s data claimed a rosy picture, in reality it was nothing but frustration and loss.

