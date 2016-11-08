Leaders of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has said that the Union Government led by Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of a few industrialists.

The AIKS is organising a nation-wide rally demanding that 200 days work be granted under MGNERGS paying Rs. 300 as wages; multinationals should not be allowed in crop insurance schemes; among others.

Public meetings were held at various places in Namakkal and Salem districts recently.

State president K. Balakrishnan; general secretary P. Shanmugam;and all India joint secretary Vijoo Krishnan; said that farmers were unable to repay the loans borrowed from banks.

Harassment by bank officials forced them to commit suicide.

They said that the BJP came to power by promising steps to prevent suicide of farmers, but failed to fulfil the promise.

They said that the problems of the people in the State were unattended to, as the Chief Minister was in hospital and Ministers were waiting there.

The State Government had become completely non functional, the leaders added.

They said that they would visit all farmers and ask them not to give up agriculture activities, and fight for their rights.