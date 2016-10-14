Clarifies governor has not sent any report on political situation

The Centre will not interfere in the internal affairs of Tamil Nadu, which has seen political turbulence in the past three weeks since Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, a senior Home Ministry official told The Hindu .

The official also said that the acting governor of Tamil Nadu was yet to send any report to the Centre on the prevailing condition in the State and the Union Government has not asked for it either.

The official also claimed there was no movement on appointment of a regular governor as of now as the final call would be taken by the political leadership at the Centre. Tamil Nadu governor K. Rosaiah completed his term on August 31 and the additional charge was given to Maharashtra governor C. Vidyasagar Rao.

On Tuesday, a release from Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s office said all the portfolios held by Ms. Jayalalithaa were to be reallocated to Mr. Panneerselvam on the advice of the Chief Minister.

“As and when a vacancy arises in Raj Bhavan, we send the status to the political leadership. It is their call after that. We only have to handle the administrative part of it,” said the Home Ministry official.

The official also added that the current situation in the State is being managed by the State Government and the governor.

“The governor sends monthly reports but we are yet to receive it; there is nothing else that we have received from the Raj Bhavan,” said the official.