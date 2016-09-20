Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan handing over agriculture loan waiver certificate to a farmer at the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Monday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Asserting that the vexatious Cauvery water issue could be resolved only if the Centre formed the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), Minister for Information Technology M. Manikantan has said that the Centre appeared to be reluctant on forming the board fearing it would affect its political prospects in Karnataka.

Addressing after distributing farm loan waiver certificates to small and marginal farmers here on Monday, he said there were enough reasons to believe that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was not coming forward to form the CMB for political reasons.

He said despite Chief Minister Jayalalithaa urging the Centre on several occasions to form the CMB as per the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, the BJP government at the Centre failed to concede the demand.

“It may be because the BJP was strong in Karnataka and just trying to gain its foothold in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

Once the board was formed, sharing of the Cauvery water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Puducherry would become smooth, he said.

Thanks to the legal battle launched by the Chief Minister, the water level in the Mullaiperiyar dam could be raised to 142 ft to benefit the districts of Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga, the Minister said..

Stating that the previous DMK regime had waived farm loans only to the tune of Rs.3,800 crore but claimed to have waived Rs.7,000 crore, Mr. Manikandan said the present AIADMK government had waived farm loans for a total amount of Rs.5,800 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector S. Natarajan said the government had offered to waive farm loans of Rs.45.75 crore and this would benefit 16,902 small and marginal farmers, who had availed loans through 131 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS), he said.

The district administration had ordered fresh loans to these farmers through PACCS, he added.

The government was implementing several schemes for the benefit of farmers and had desilted 33 ‘kanmais’s (waterbodies) in the district at the cost of Rs 33 crore.

It was also desilting supply channels for total length of 68 kms, he said. Efforts were being made to remove ‘Seema karuvai’ (prosophis juliflora) in the district by involving Public Works, Rural Development and Revenue Departments, he added.