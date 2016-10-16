The Union government helped in the rescue of three youths from Kanniyakumari district, who were imprisoned in Malaysia, said sources in the camp office of the Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

I. Sabarish of Thirupathi Sagaram, Rethish Ravi of Kattupudur (both Diploma holders in Mechanical Engineering) and Baiju of Kattupudur (Diploma in Multimedia) had gone to Malaysia for employment on tourist visa.

It was alleged that a local agent had arranged tourist visa and arrangements for employment in Malaysia for the youths on a payment of Rs. 45,000.

When they landed at Kuala Lumpur airport on October 12, they told the Malaysian police that they had come for employment on a tourist visa.

Being an offence, the Malaysian police arrested them immediately.

The youths informed their parents and the family of Sabarish approached the office of the Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

Arrangement were swiftly made for the deportation of the youths from Malaysia through diplomatic channels. Because of the efforts taken by the Union Minister, the youths returned home on Saturday morning via Trichy, the sources said.