The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has awarded Rs. 7 crore to Alagappa University, under the second phase of the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) grant scheme, University Vice Chancellor S Subbiah has said.

The DST has sanctioned funds to Universities after assessing h-index value in research and development performance and Alagappa University was one of the 29 universities selected for this award, Prof Subbiah said talking to reporters here on Thursday.

PURSE was an incentive award scheme with a focus on rejuvenation of research in universities, he said adding the university was selected based on research publications contributed by the faculty during the past 10 years. The award could be utilised in the period of next four years, according to an intimation sent by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, he said.

Prof G. Ravi, Head of the Department of Physics and Dean, Industrial Consultancy, has been awarded the prestigious Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Invitation Fellowship by the government of Japan, he said. The fellowship was in recognition of his outstanding research contributions in the field of material science, he added.

Prof Subbiah said the University had been conducting Village Placement Programmes (VPP) to enable students to stay in select villages and study the socio-economic conditions of people belonging to different communities.

He said the “Centre for Tamil Culture” proposed to conduct workshops and seminars in order to make known to the outside world, the great principles with which Tamils led life.

Under the sponsorship of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the University has proposed to conduct the State level Inter-University Hockey Tournament for Men and Women here from December 2 to 4. The University would also host the South Zone Inter-University Hockey Tournament for Men and Women during December 27 to 31, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), he said.