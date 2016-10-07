: Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani has accused the BJP-led Central government of favouring Karnataka in the Cauvery water issue. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said of late the Centre was acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Its support to Karnataka was a deliberate move by the Centre which wanted the BJP to win the Assembly elections in the State.

The BJP would not win the elections in Tamil Nadu, and hence the Central government was favouring Karnataka in this issue, he said.

Cauvery Water Management Board should be constituted and Tamil Nadu should get its due of Cauvery water. Due to lack of water, farm lands in the delta region, turned like a desert and adequate steps should be taken to ensure supply of water for the farmers.