They want RBI to allow them to accept demonetised notes

Members of the Vellore District Central Cooperative Bank Employees Union staged a protest demanding that the banks be allowed to exchange and accept deposits of the demonetised currencies of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Delli Babu, general secretary of the union, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a notification on November 14 that the District Central Cooperative Banks should not exchange the two currencies nor accept deposits from its customers.

There are 34 branches of the District Central Cooperative Bank operating in Vellore district.

“We were accepting the two notes for exchange and as deposits from customers since the announcement for demonetising the two notes was made. But we stopped accepting the two currencies after the notification from the RBI. This has affected the bank customers to a large extent,” he said.

The bank has nearly two lakh customers in the district, with its branches in rural areas having a majority of farmers as customers. “As we are not accepting the two notes, inconvenience is caused to customers and they are saying they will close the accounts,” he added.

The union said that the RBI should permit the Central Cooperative Banks to exchange the notes.