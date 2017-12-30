CBI books 13 railway staff for subletting quarters

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against more than a dozen railway employees for subletting staff quarters to unauthorised persons for monetary benefits.

Acting on specific information, the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch launched simultaneous raids on the railway staff quarters at Ayanavaram here last week. The surprise check revealed that 13 railway employees in various ranks had sublet the staff quarters allotted to them, while one private contractor had unauthorisedly occupied a vacant quarters.

Cheating charge

The accused, including R. Balaji, senior technician; Chekkasamy, technician, carriage works, Perambur; and private contractor Chinna Krishnan, were booked on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating besides for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Bank officials booked

In another case, two senior bank officials, an advocate and representatives of an export firm were booked for causing a loss of ₹3.99 crore to the UCO Bank in 2014. The CBI registered cases against UCO officials P.L. Acharya, the then assistant general manager, Chennai Main Branch; R. Jayanandan, senior manager, Chennai Main Branch; V. Balasu, panel valuer; Damodaran, advocate, Central government senior panel counsel; and two partners of VIP Exports — Palanivel and Suresh Babu — on charges of entering into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the bank.

The allegation is that the borrowers furnished forged documents to seek a loan while the bank officials and others wilfully avoided scrutiny as per the established procedures at the time of sanctioning the loan.