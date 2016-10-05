Almost one week has passed since Kattalai High Level Canal (KHLC), which starts from the Cauvery at Mayanur, was opened for irrigation. But water is yet to reach the ayacut of tail-end areas in Karur and Tiruchi districts, complain farmers.

The canal that runs for a distance of 68 km in Tiruchi and Karur districts has a registered ayacut of 20,500 acres. About 10,000 acres of these areas are located in various villages including Nachalur, Goundampatty, Kuruchi, Mudalapatti, Suriyanur, Ettarai, Koppu, and Puliyur. The areas are being terms as tail-end areas.

Under normal circumstances, water will reach the tail-end areas within 24 hours of opening of sluices at Mayanur. But, farmers complain that the water has not reached beyond the Nachalur regulator forcing farmers to wait for the arrival of water for starting samba transplantation.

Urging the authorities to ensure that the water reached the tail-end areas, R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said ayacuts of upper stream of the KHLC had been receiving water for samba cultivation. However, Public Works Department had failed to ensure water reached tail-end areas.

Meanwhile, farmers of Nachalur thronged the office of PWD sub-divisional officer in Kulithalai on Tuesday demanding the release of sufficient water in the KHLC. They also blocked Karur-Tiruchi National Highway.