The high-level technical team constituted by the Supreme Court to assess the situation in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu following a dispute over sharing of water between the States, will visit the Mettur dam on Sunday.

The team led by G. S. Jha, Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), will be arriving here after their two-day trip of Karnataka. Accompanied by representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry, it has been on a tour of the basin area in Karnataka for the last two days.

After briefing by Tamil Nadu officials on the water level in the dam, inflow and discharge since the Supreme Court gave the directive on September 5 and the State’s need for the ongoing samba and thaladi crop season on Sunday morning, the team will leave for the Mettur dam, official sources here said. It will inspect the dam and hold discussions with the officials and farmers and is expected to visit Bhavani Sagar basin in the neighbouring Erode district.