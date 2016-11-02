The ratha yatra to press for cleaning the River Cauvery undertaken by the Akila Bharatha Traviyar Sangam arrived at Komarapalayam on Monday.

The Sangam has been undertaking the yatra every year. This year’s yatra was flagged off from Thalakavery on October 24 and it was led by Swami Yuktesvarananda.

On arriving at Komarapalayam, the yatra was accorded a rousing reception. A large number of local people along with the participants offered special prayers and abishekam at the bank of River Cauvery.

Later, special ‘tiruvilakku’ (lamp) puja was conducted at the Savundamman Temple, in which a large number of women participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanantha Swamigal, convener of the Cauvery Protection Committee, advocated planting of a large number of saplings in the catchment areas of River Cauvery in Kudagu district in Karnataka under a special scheme.

Special initiative should be taken to prevent the mixing of effluents in River Cauvery en route.

He also favoured the construction of check dams across River Cauvery in various spots in the state to prevent the river water going waste into the sea.

He demanded the Centre to allot special funds for cleaning the River Cauvery on the line of cleaning River Ganges. The yatra was also press for merger of all the rivers flowing in South India.

The yatra will pass through Tiruchi, Mayiladuthurai before culminating at Poompuhar on November 13.