Alleges he did not take action against protesters for attacking vehicles from Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court must immediately initiate contempt proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who not only extended open support to the bandh on Saturday against the court order to release water to Tamil Nadu but also declared a holiday for government offices, thereby violating court rulings on government support to bandhs, the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has demanded.

Pointing out that Mr. Siddharamaiah, who did not take action against protesters for attacking vehicles from Tamil Nadu, declared a holiday for educational institutions and government offices, voiced support to those who wanted to subvert the Supreme Court ruling on release of water to Tamil Nadu, and above all released messages supporting the bandh call, was liable for contempt of court proceedings, committee coordinator P. Maniyarasan said.

The fact that the Supreme Court was not initiating contempt proceedings against the Karnataka Chief Minister was haunting delta farmers, he observed.

Recalling that the Supreme Court had warned the Karunanidhi government in 2007 when it supported a State-wide bandh for the implementation of the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project, Mr. Maniyarasan said the Supreme Court ought to have applied the same yardstick.