Police personnel deployed outside a hotel in Salem, owned by a native of Karnataka, on Tuesday.- Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan

The escalating violence in Karnataka has badly hit the tourism industry in Salem and Namakkal districts to a big extent.

The hill stations of Yercaud in Salem district and Kolli hills in Namakkal district are the two major tourist spots in the western belt apart from Hogenakkal. Tourists from Karnatake used to flock the hill stations during weekends. They would book Hotel Tamil Nadu and other private lodging houses in Yercaud in advance.

Most of the lodging houses in Yercaud used to regularly display ‘no room’ boards every Friday evenings. But for the past few days these lodging houses have been wearing a deserted look.

With Bakrid holiday coupled with weekend, the lodging houses and traders were as usual expecting good turnout of visitors last Friday.

With escalating violence, not a single vehicle arrived from Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.

The same situation is continuing in Yercaud for the past four days, says A. Sundararaj, a local trader of Yercaud. It is the small time businessmen who have been badly hit for the past one week, he lamented.

Even a few tourists from Karnataka who were already in Yercaud, left immediately on the advice of the district police. The police is having a close watch of the ghat road to Yercaud to prevent any attack on the vehicles from neighbouring states.

Armed police pickets have also been posted in front of the branches and ATMS of Karnataka Bank and Andhra Bank.

The police have taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order and police protection has been given ever since violence intensified in Karnataka to protest against the Supreme Court’s direction to release water in River Cauvery, said a senior police officer. The police protection will be continued till normalcy returns, the officer added.