Cadres of Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam staged a demonstration against the Centre and Karnataka here on Saturday.

The protesters were critical of the Centre for not forming the Cauvery Management Board in defiance of the Supreme Court orders and reviled Karnataka for not releasing waters due to Tamil Nadu. The party’s founder-leader, John Pandian, district secretary Tyaga Kamaraj and other leaders participated in the protest staged near railway junction.

Tiruchi

Members of Naam Tamizhar Katchi staged a demonstration in the city on Saturday condemning the Centre for its stand on constitution of the CMB.

Party leader Seeman, who led the agitation, alleged that the Centre’s stand that the CMB could not be constituted immediately was nothing but betrayal of Tamil Nadu. The Congress and BJP governments at the Centre had long been neglecting the demand for the formation of the CMB, he said and accused the two parties of acting against interests of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the protesters raised slogans against the Centre and demanded immediate constitution of CMB.

“Congress and BJP governments are acting against the interests of

Tamil Nadu”