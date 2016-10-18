As many as 1,250 people courted arrest in Hosur, Rayakottai and Samalpatty on Monday for participating in rail roko agitations demanding the Centre to constitute a Cauvery Management Board.

In Hosur, protesters made an attempt to enter the railway station, before they were removed by the police. Cadres led by the CPI, CPM, MDMK and VCK represented the People’s Welfare Front (PWF), while the DMK cadre were led by Thally MLA Y.Prakash. Few cadres staged a token protest on the railway track.

In Samalpatty, DMK cadre came in full force under the party’s MLA Senguttuvan. In Rayakottai, protesters belonging to the PWF and the DMK staged a sit in demonstration on the tracks before they were removed. Over 520 people courted arrest in Hosur and Samalpatty while in Rayakottai over 205 people courted arrest.

Dharmapuri

Over 240 people courted arrest for attempting to stage rail roko in Dharmapuri and Morappur railway stations on Monday. At Dharmapuri railway station, protesters led by the local functionaries of the CPM, CPI, VCK and MDMK attempted to block the Karaikal Express that entered the station at about 11 a.m. Over 20 cadres belonging to the four parties were whisked away from the tracks. The protest delayed the train by about 20 minutes. Similarly, at Morappur railway station, protesters led by the VCK, CPM and CPI made an attempt to block the West Coast Express. However, the protesters were removed from the tracks before the arrival of the train. Among the 240 people arrested, 19 were women.