The Federation of Farmers' Associations has decided to hold a meeting with all political parties in Chennai on October 6 to discuss the next course of action to secure the State’s rightful share of Cauvery waters. Federation president P.K. Deivasigamani told mediapersons here that all the parties, including the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, would be invited to the meeting to demonstrate unity on the issue. Slamming the Centre for not forming the Cauvery Management Board, he said it was treating Tamil Nadu with disdain only because of the lack of unity among political parties in the State, and also to gain political mileage in Karnataka before the Assembly elections.

Rather than prolonging the issue, the Central Government ought to have formed the CMB through promulgation of Ordinance, Mr. Deivasigamani said.