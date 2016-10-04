Communist Party of India (CPI) cadres, led by senior party leader D. Pandian, staged a demonstration in front of the head post office in the city on Monday to condemning the Centre and Karnataka Government for acting against the direction of the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water sharing issue. The agitation was in the wake of the Central Government’s U-turn stating that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to direct it to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and such orders amounted to encroachment into the legislative turf and will lead to “other complications”.

R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the party participated in the agitation.

Mr. Pandian told presspersons that the Karnataka Government, without implementing the Supreme Court direction, has sought an urgent review of the court order to set up the CMB.

The submission of the Attorney-General on behalf of the Centre against the formation of the CMB will only give a free hand to Karnataka and encourage it to further defy the Supreme Court order.The action of the Centre was not in the interest of integration of the country. The Centre was the main accused in the non-constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.