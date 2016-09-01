Cauvery water dispute concerns the State and is not a private issue of the AIADMK and the Chief Minister. Hence, the Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting, said PMK leader and Dharmapuri MP Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss here on Wednesday.

Dr. Ramadoss said as it is being done by Karnataka. Tamil Nadu should also involve all political parties by convening such a meeting. He said his party would register a massive victory in the local body elections, which it would fight alone.