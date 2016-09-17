With just a few days remaining for the deadline to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), which is conducting the test this year, announced some changes in the process. This includes the provision to make changes in the application after it has been submitted.

CAT 2016 will be held on December 4 in test centres across 138 cities. The last date for candidates to register online for the test is 5 p.m. on September 22.

An IIMB release said for the first time, candidates will have the option of correcting any errors in the application they have already submitted on the CAT application form web page between October 1 and 5. Where corrections can be made are in the percentage of marks scored, work experience, and programmes selected.

In addition, initiatives for persons with disabilities (PWD) have also been announced, including a dedicated help desk (catpwdsupport@iimb. ernet.in) for their queries, and a separate tab on the CAT application web page to get assistance required by candidates who are PWDs, such as requests for a wheelchair or to enable the zoom feature, or the option to use a scribe. This option will be available from October 1 to 5.

The release also said alternative questions of equal difficulty will be provided for candidates with visual disability for purely visual questions, such as graphs, pictures or maps. On the test day, PWD candidates will be given ‘priority access’ (15 minutes before permitting other candidates) to the test venue for test registration.

PWD coordinator

“Every test centre assigned to PWD candidates will have a PWD coordinator to assist them. The contact details of the PWD coordinator will be provided to the candidates prior to the test,” the release said, adding that a fully functional wheelchair will also be made available at such centres.

CAT 2016 convener Rajendra K. Bandi was also quoted in the release advising candidates to register early to avoid last-minute inconvenience. “Going by the trends of previous years, there will be a huge surge in the number of registrations in the last few days, which increases the load on servers, and can impact the server response time.”