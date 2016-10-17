The 15 Velampalayam police have registered cases against two persons in connection with the collapse of a wall under construction that resulted in the death of a girl.

The cases were registered against Devindran, contractor, and Suresh, driver of earth mover, under Sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life of others) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

The girl was identified as D. Roshan (3). Her mother B. Begum (26) sustained injuries. The wall collapsed when the woman and the child were walking past the area on Saturday. Both were rushed to a hospital in Coimbatore where the girl died.