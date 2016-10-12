Police have registered cases against 31 persons, including a few women, for submitting fake school transfer certificates while applying for passports.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, said over a period of time, they had been receiving information from the passport office in Chennai that applicants in Vellore were submitting fake certificates.

With many complaints pending, the SP directed the officers to register cases and investigate the complaint. “We had filed 10 cases. We registered cases against 21 more persons on Monday. These complaints were received over a period of time from the passport office. We will start investigating and take action on the accused,” Mr. Pakalavan said.

Once the crime numbers of the filed cases are passed on to the passport office, it will stop processing the respective applications.

“We are looking into some more complaints from the passport office,” he added.

Persons against whom the cases have been filed include 13 in the city limits and three in Ambur.

As many as 11 cases were registered at the Vellore North police station and two at the Vellore South police station. Seven persons were residents of Saidapet, police said.

‘Complaints were received over a period of time from the passport office

in Chennai’