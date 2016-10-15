Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday lodged a complaint with the police to take action on a person for posting false information about DMK leader M. Karunanidhi’s health on Facebook.

According to police, A.C. Devakumar, coordinator of DMK’s advocates’ wing, Vellore, lodged a complaint at the Vaniyambadi town police station that a person, with a Facebook account – Amma Singam Savitha Vellore DMK – had posted false information about Mr. Karunanidhi on September 3. He had seen the post on Friday morning and lodged a complaint against the person.

In the complaint, he sought action against the person for spreading rumours. Later during the day, DMK MLA for Anaicut A.P. Nandhakumar submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police, Vellore, P. Pakalavan, seeking action on those spreading malicious and false information about the party leader.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.