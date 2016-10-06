The Perumanallur police have registered cases against J. Praveen (20), son of Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman, under three sections of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with a road accident.

Praveen, who was reportedly driving a car in a rash manner, lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider along the Coimbatore-Salem highway at Aathiyur Pirivu on Tuesday late evening and then veered into the opposite lane hitting another car coming in the opposite direction. M. Veerasurekha (18), a fashion designing student who travelled in the car driven by Praveen, died on the spot.

Praveen, his college-mate R. Thilak (19), and A. Linson (44), a native of Thrissur, who was driving the car in the opposite lane, sustained minor injuries.

On a specific question from The Hindu , the police confirmed that Praveen had a driving licence.