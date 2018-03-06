Case against TNAU V-C’s continuation

more-in

The Madras High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation petition filed by an association of self-financing agricultural colleges to restrain Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor K. Ramaswamy from continuing in office beyond 70 years of age, which he was about to attain in the month of April, in accordance with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) model Act.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered short notice returnable by March 16 to the government as well as the vice-chancellor and permitted the petitioner association too to take a private notice. The association had also urged the court to declare Section 11(3) of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Universities Act of 1971 as illegal and ultra vires to the Constitution since it runs contrary to the general norm of fixing a cap of 70 years of age for holding the post of vice-chancellor.